SHERIDAN — Wyoming springtime marks the annual selection of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee class.

Nominations were accepted from December 2019 through Feb. 28, 2020. Regional committees in 10 different areas of Wyoming read, researched and scored more than 70 nominations and sent the top 50 picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors.

WCHF State Board of Directors voted on those selections the first weekend of May, and voted 41 nominees into the 2020 WCHF Class of Inductees.

The induction ceremony will be at the Little America of Cheyenne, Sept. 19-20, during the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week.

Formed for exclusively historical, cultural, literary and educational purposes, WCHF’s chief goal is “to preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”

Sheridan County’s inductees, which are part of WCHF’s Region 5, are Archie Nash and Ralph Foster.