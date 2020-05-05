CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will host a webinar focusing on fraud and scams in the Cowboy State starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

In this webinar, U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Heimann will present ways to protect yourself against the scams and fraud that have appeared with the COVID-19 outbreak. The duo will offer a presentation and then answer questions from those watching the webinar.

In this webinar, you will learn about the current scams and fraud taking place in Wyoming and around the country, as well as what can be expected to be seen in the upcoming weeks and months. Imposter schemes, phony-cure schemes, work-at-home schemes, and Medicare schemes are a few of the topics that will be discussed. You will also be informed on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from such scams and potential fraud.

In the meantime, The US Attorney’s Office suggests If you are contacted by one of these criminals, don’t talk to them. If you already have talked to them, cut off all contact immediately. If the scheme is coronavirus-related, report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov. Report other fraud schemes to the FBI at www.ic3.gov and the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/complaint.

Call AARP’s FraudWatch for help at 877-908-3360 if you think you or a loved one are the victim of a scam.. You can get more information about fraud from the FTC at www.ftc.gov and from the Justice Department at www.justice.gov. For more information about this webinar, contact Tanya Johnson at tajohnson@aarp.org.