SHERIDAN — May 5 has been designated as #GivingTuesdayNow by GivingTuesday.org.

This global day of giving is intended to rally philanthropic support in an effort to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has proven to be costly for nonprofits.

For the first time, small news organizations across the U.S. are joining #GivingTuesdayNow. With plummeting advertising and event revenue, independent newspapers have been hit hard by the pandemic. The Sheridan Press is asking for support in the form of subscriptions and tax-deductible donations at givebutter.com/thesheridanpress.

#GivingTuesdayNow comes after the announcement that the federal coronavirus relief bill allows 2020 taxpayers to get a $300 deduction for charitable giving — and without having to itemize 2020 tax returns. This is a significant decrease from the deduction threshold of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples, which has been in place since 2017. Only cash gifts are eligible for the $300 deduction.

Find a list of Sheridan County nonprofits and their mission statements at thesheridanpress.com.