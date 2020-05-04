Dear Sheridan Press community members,

We are excited to be participating in #GivingNewsday, a campaign to bring our neighbors together to subscribe, give and amplify as they can to support our newsroom’s coverage, especially during COVID-19.

The Sheridan Press is working tirelessly to provide you with essential coverage to keep Sheridan County safe and informed. Just like you, the impact this pandemic has on our team affects their health, finances and routine, but we are persevering and remain committed to our public service.

Your continued support is so meaningful to us during this time. We have partnered with the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so that we may accept tax-deductible gifts through the COVID-19 Local News Fund program. The foundation has assisted more than 200 independent and family-owned local news publishers in getting valuable financial support from their communities. All donations will be used to continue, support and increase COVID-19 news coverage and journalism right here in Sheridan County.

As part of #GivingNewsday, we encourage you to share our stories and resources with your loved ones, and please welcome them to subscribe or make a tax-deductible donation. We will make your support count by continuing to provide vital information to our community.

Stay informed, and stay safe. Thank you.

Sincerely,

The Sheridan Press team