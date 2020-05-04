State approves county variances

SHERIDAN — Two COVID-19 variances requested for Sheridan County were approved by state officials Monday afternoon.

Members of the Sheridan County Incident Management Team received approval from State Health Officer Alexia Harrist on variances for Sheridan County regarding in-person church gatherings and outdoor seating for restaurants, bars, cafes and other public establishments serving food and drink.

IMT received detailed responses from Harrist on both variances, including a list of requirements for restaurants to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in outdoor seating settings, outlined in Sheridan County Public Health Order 2020-1. Churches will also have to maintain 6-foot distances between households and limit interactions before, during and after services, among a list of other requirements outlined in Sheridan County Public Health Order 2020-2.

Church gatherings

The church variance has been approved in other counties with smaller populations, Sheridan County Health Officer Ian Hunter said, and Sheridan County’s looked similar. Variances include churches hosting in-person gatherings within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to include 6-foot spacing between household groups and capacity based on each individual church.

After meeting with Pastors United in Christ President Scott Lee, pastor at Bethesda Worship Center, and Sheridan Ministerial Association President Doug Goodwin, pastor at First Christian Church, via Zoom May 1, Hunter said he is relying heavily on them to relay information and guidelines to their church leadership.

“We’ll really defer to them on how each church will have to do that,” Hunter said. “And the churches have been fantastic.”

“A lot of them said even if they could open they probably wouldn’t open until later, but we’re hoping that churches will be able to have Mother’s Day gatherings,” Hunter continued.

Moving forward

Sheridan County Public Health Officer Debra Haar echoed Hunter in stating this is the first of a few phases of reopening for Sheridan County with the hope of not having to close businesses again due to a resurgence in cases.

Hunter said Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been receiving few calls for COVID-19 testing in the past few weeks. While it is encouraging Sheridan County’s positive and probable cases have all recovered as of April 24 with no new positive tests since April 1, Hunter encourages anyone with symptoms to call into the SMH COVID hotline.

The hospital has been testing most who call in and appreciate the data collection that comes with more testing. SMH staff will likely continue not to test asymptomatic potential cases, but capacity for testing has greatly increased and staff is willing to test those with reported symptoms.

Phase one includes the current openings announced by Gov. Mark Gordon last week — allowing gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions designed to minimize public health risk from COVID-19 May 1. Other parts of the phased approach involve easing restrictions on day cares and issuing guidance to hospitals allowing them to resume elective surgeries.

Phase two will likely include reopening restaurants and bars indoors with safety restrictions, with a phase three of operating all businesses, agencies and schools as normal. Hunter said the phased approach is in anticipation of potential resurgence of cases.

“We’d like to have a staged process so that we could stage backward if needed,” Hunter said. “We expect there to be a surge in cases at some point. Who knows what that will look like.

“No one really knows what summer’s going to be like with the coronavirus. Many coronaviruses go away in the summer. Who knows what will happen with this one,” he continued.

Part of that process is following government orders as directed to prevent a surge in cases, Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said. Fortunately, business owners in Sheridan County have not required Bennett to see any cases resulting in potential fine and jail time associated with defying government orders. Law enforcement have been called to a few businesses, but all have ended up complying with directives after being informed of the orders.

“The main thing is just to keep up on what’s ordered and follow through because if that’s successful, we’ll quickly go to the next step, and then we’ll quickly go to the next step,” Bennett said. “That’s what we’re trying to get. If people are violating them and people are getting sick, that’s just going to set us backwards.”

Applying for variances

Individual businesses and organizations may apply for variances on state issued reopenings through Haar. Restaurants and other food and beverage establishments within city limits may also call Sheridan City Hall for permits to temporarily serve outdoors to be able to operate until other orders are approved to continue service indoors.

She said school districts, dance studios, gymnastics groups and others have already asked for variances, which are approved through her, then up to Hunter and Bennett and finally to the state. Send variance requests to debra.haar@wyo.gov.