Michelle Craig is administrator at Green House Living for Sheridan.

In his book Marley and Me, John Grogan wrote, “Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us…It is amazing how much love and laughter they bring into our lives and even how much closer we become with each other because of them.”

As we age, we can sometimes feel lonelier. Our loved ones may move or pass away, as do our friends. Our world can feel smaller as we no longer have children to chase and corporate ladders to climb. Disease or physical limitation can make leaving the house more difficult.

During this season of life companionship becomes even more important. Animals can provide a great source of companionship to seniors.

The benefits of pet ownership have been widely touted and, these days, animals are even formally recognized for their emotional support. Animals have been said to lower blood pressure, reduce stress and of course provide a sense of social interaction. They have also been known to help reduce feelings of depression and anxiety. Some have even reported evidence that interaction with animals helped promote better memory recall in seniors.

Pet ownership can seem daunting to some, especially if they are not in good health themselves. If you are considering getting a pet, it is important that you find the right pet for you. Take into consideration the following:

• Do you have any disabilities or functional limitations? If so, perhaps a lower maintenance animal like a cat would make for a better pet than a dog who requires more exercise.

• What age of pet would you like? Are you willing to deal with the potty-training phase? If not, perhaps adopting an older pet would be better.

• Are finances an issue? Make certain that you have a clear understanding of the expenses that will be connected to pet ownership.

• Are you looking for a therapeutic or emotional support animal?

In regard to the last question, if you are seeking an emotional support animal keep in mind that you will need to get an official recommendation letter from a medical expert and, if renting, provide this to your landlord and get their support prior to pursing pet ownership.

Although various options are available online, there is no required registration for an emotional support animal. If you plan on having the emotional support animal accompany you during outings you should note that some institutions may require that it be identified as a support animal and that you must carry proof with you as well.