From the Wyoming Athletics Department

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced on Saturday the signing of Jeremiah Oden to the 2020-21 roster.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Oden played at one of the nation’s top prep school in Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas last season.

He was rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.

Oden, a 6-8, 180 pound forward is the Cowboys’ fifth three-star recruit according to Rivals.com. Last season at Sunrise Christian Academy, Oden helped lead Sunrise Christian to an sixth ranking in the final National Prep Coaches Poll.

Oden averaged 10 points per game to go along with five rebounds. An outstanding shooter, he shot 38% from behind the arc.

He played for Achoki “AC” Moikbu at Sunrise Christian, as over 80 players have gone on and played Division I basketball in the last decade including former Cowboy guard Alexander Aka Gorski.

Prior to his time at Sunrise Christian, Oden played at St. Rita High School in the Chicago area under head coach Gary DeCesare. He led his team to a 24-9 record as a senior and helped lead his team to a Chicago Catholic League title.

Oden hit a buzzer beater to help lead his team to the title. He also earned All-Chicago Catholic League honors, as he recorded 15 points per game to go along with six rebounds as a senior.

Oden was also recruited by St. Bonaventure, UMass, Minnesota, DePaul, Illinois State, Saint Louis, Drake, Valparaiso, University of North Carolina-Greensboro, Illinois-Chicago, South Dakota and others.