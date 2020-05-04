SHERIDAN — The annual Wyoming Rehab Hoop Jam 3-on-3 tournament has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and will return in 2021.

Sheridan County School District 2 Activities Director Don Julian announced the cancellation to basketball coaches throughout Sheridan County Friday afternoon.

“With all of the unknown about when restrictions will be lifted, we just don’t feel we can move forward with the event for this year,” Julian said in the email. “We will plan on a great event in the spring of 2021.”

