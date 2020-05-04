By Isabella Alves, Wyoming Tribune Eagle via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — As the COVID-19 pandemic caused people to keep their health at the forefront of their minds, it’s also caused fewer people to go to doctor’s offices and hospitals to seek care for other ailments.

This is causing hospitals and clinics nationwide to suffer negative financial consequences from the pandemic that’s also causing businesses to close and people to lose jobs. Physicians statewide have experienced financial strain that they foresee continuing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Wyoming Medical Society and Wyoming Telehealth Network.

About 70% of respondents said there has been an increase in cancellations, 46% said there have been administrative interruptions, and 62% said they’re experiencing or anticipate cash flow problems.

There also has been an issue with physicians getting medical supplies, with about 84% saying there have been disruptions in the supply chain for personal protective equipment, with 86% saying there aren’t alternatives to get this equipment, according to the news release.

Kelsey Kean, physical therapist and owner of Avenues Physical Therapy, said his practice has seen about a 63% decrease in patients since March. He said it will take about two or three months of recovery to get back to where they were before the pandemic.

He said he also knows the school and child care closures have limited the number of people who could get physical therapy. He said some of his clients couldn’t make it to their appointments because they were taking care of their child or grandchild.

Kean also said he’s been approved to offer physical therapy through telehealth and is taking precautions by spacing out patient appointments, wearing personal protective equipment and sanitizing between patients.

Tim Thornell, president and CEO of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, said the hospital also is feeling the negative financial impacts of the pandemic.

He said volumes are down in all areas, and they’re seeing about a 30% reduction of inpatient care and more than a 50% reduction in outpatient care.