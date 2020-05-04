SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block West Works Street, 5:58 a.m.

• RMA assist canceled, 1700 block Dana Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 11:22 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Noise complaint, Lookout Point Drive, 1:29 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 5:21 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, 5:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 5:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 8:34 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Place, 10:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Shots, Griffith Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Burkitt Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:13 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, West 15th Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Found property, Sherman Avenue, 3:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 3:28 p.m.

• Harassment, Park Side Court, 3:29 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 3:35 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avon Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Jefferson Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, no location reported, 5:45 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 5:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Holly Ponds Drive, 6:35 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Brundage Lane, 7:47 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Badger Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 8:34 p.m.

• Fight, Kendrick Park, 9:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Heights Road, 10:50 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 11:11 p.m.

Saturday

• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 9:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 10:02 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Gladstone Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, West Whitney Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Accident, North Gould Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Big Horn Avenue, 10:53 a.m.

• Drug activity, South Thurmond Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West Montana Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Harassment, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:48 p.m.

• Careless driver, Ponderosa Drive, 1:16 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 1:17 p.m.

• Open door, Riverside Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 11th Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Found property, Dunnuck Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Seventh Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 4:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, no location reported, 4:13 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 4:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Skeels Road, 6:09 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fourth Avenue East, 11:20 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 12:39 a.m.

• Cat trap, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 7:25 a.m.

• Death investigation, Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:44 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Scott Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Place, 12:54 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Linden Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:22 p.m.

• Accident, College Meadow Drive, 3:08 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 4:08 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 5:45 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, no location reported, 6:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, Illinois Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious act, Centennial Lane, 9:34 a.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 87, 11:43 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 12:19 p.m.

• Bond violation, West 13th Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Hit and run, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 1:21 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, West 15th Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Fraud, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:37 p.m.

• Agency assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 16, Ranchester, 4:08 p.m.

• Agency assist, Mydland Road, 4:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Maverick Lane, 8 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Decker Road and Country Night Club Road, 8:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Canby Street, 9:50 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 9:51 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 11:38 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, Joe Street and East Fifth Street, 12:19 a.m.

• 911 hang up, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 9:52 a.m.

• Animal incident, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:18 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 1:48 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 1:51 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Club House Drive and Powder Horn Road, 2:49 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 5:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, Story, 5:59 p.m.

Sunday

• Warrant service, Highway 87, mile marker 32, Banner, 1:37 p.m.

• Found property, Little Goose Canyon Road, 2:49 p.m.

• Hit and run, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3 p.m.

• Agency assist, Highway 335 and Big Horn Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Gregory A. Baker, 68, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Terry J. Dieleman, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kayla A. Lagunes, 32, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Zachary R. Trekas, 26, Thornton, Colorado, interference with officer, possession of a controlled substance plant and powder or crystal form, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael A. Ward, 32, Dakono, Colorado, possession of a controlled substance plant and powder or crystal form, violating family protection order, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Alyssa Wray, 28, Thornton, Colorado, possession of a controlled substance plant and powder or crystal form, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Rhapsody E. Johnson, 27, Covina, California, interference with officer, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Brandon L. Hanni, 37, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 1