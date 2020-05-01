For sports fans, the NFL Draft Thursday, Friday and Saturday was a sight for sore eyes. In a sports-less COVID-19 pandemic world where the only thing we find comfort in are rewinds of old games or documentaries, the NFL Draft provided relevant, current topics to banter, discuss and celebrate.

For Wyomingites, it brought memories back of Josh Allen being selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. It gave us flashbacks to that gorgeous blazer that featured a steamboat lining, which Allen flashed to the camera.

What a moment that was for the University of Wyoming, the state of Wyoming and specifically the Cowboys’ football squad. To be on that stage, and to have that type of player, a quarterback, show that kind of love toward his alma mater, was truly special. It’s a momentous event that Wyoming may not experience again for quite some time.

With all that being said, Friday night, just two years after that magical moment with Allen, Wyoming was served up another very special moment. Logan Wilson was selected 65th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. The pick marked the highest ever for a Wyoming native Wyoming Cowboy.

Immediately following the commissioner’s announcement, focus shifted to the Wilson’ household. With Casper, Wyoming, proudly tagged in the upper left corner of the screen, Wilson celebrated alongside friends and family.

A Casper kid, for a brief moment, was the focal point of the only relevant sports that have occurred in the last couple of months. But more so than the attention Wilson received was the impact he likely made.

When Allen took the stage to meet with the commissioner a couple years ago, it was validation that even Wyoming Cowboys can reach the pinnacle of their sport. It showed that the brown and gold can ascend to the highest of heights within the NFL spectrum.

Wilson’s selection, while encompassing many of those same meanings as Allen, did something even more impactful. It showed that a Wyoming guy — through and through, from his high school days at Natrona County to his college years at UW — can reach the highest of highs.

It’s validation that even in the country’s least-populated state, kids can dare to dream much like Wilson did so many years ago. It showed that those Friday night games in Casper, Rock Springs, Evanston, Gillette, Sheridan, Cheyenne and Laramie were integral in Wilson’s maturation.

Wilson’s ascension from Natrona County standout to NFL Draft selection was also a testament to not just a dream but doing everything necessary to attain said dream. Wilson came to UW as a 180-pound cornerback who also played on the offensive side of things in high school.

He utilized a redshirt year and transformed his slender defensive back frame into a formidable linebacker. He started his career with a bang, earning Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year honors.

As a sophomore, Wilson was named captain, a title he’d hold the last three seasons at Wyoming. If you ask him, one of his favorite memories whilst coated in the brown and gold, it’s the fact that he never lost the bronze boot — 4-0 against the rival Rams of Colorado State.

Wilson is Wyoming, and Wyoming is Wilson.

He won’t soon be forgotten and the ripple effects of his career thus far and in the future won’t soon dissipate.

Pokes Notes

Linebacker Cassh Maluia was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Tyler Hall was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.