The Sheridan Press releases its next article for its Glory Days series, initiated after COVID-19 concerns effectively shut down all competitive sporting activities in Sheridan County and state for the spring season and the country until further notice.

Today, The Press takes you back to January 2002, when Arvada-Clearmont High School girls and boys basketball teams beat out Normative Services, Inc. Academy.

By Patrick J. Murphy, former sports editor, 2002

SHERIDAN — Arvada-Clearmont defeated Normative Services Inc. boys 70-61 Thursday night at the NSI Wolves’ Den.

“It was a very physical and emotional game,” NSI head coach Jon St. Pierre said. “I think both teams feel they have a lot to prove to each other.”

Players from both teams were teammates during the football season at NSI, and the team played for the Class 1A state championship in November at Cokeville.

The Wolves were led in scoring by point guard Ty Rhoads, who finished with 25 points and nine steals.

NSI built a 35-19 lead by halftime, but AC outscored NSI 23-11 in the third quarter “and that was the difference,” St. Pierre said.

“We still have trouble getting out of the game, but we are pretty solid in the second half,” AC head coach Tim Marton said. Chase Hart led AC with 16 points. Ben Michelena finished with 14 points and Joe Messner and Dan Buell totaled 12 each.

Cody St. Clair grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 15 points for NSI.

“Cody had a tremendous game for us on both sides of the ball,” St. Pierre said. “He is relaxing and playing up to his potential.”

The A-C Panthers, 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference, play at home Saturday against Midwest (1-2:30 p.m.).

NSI’s boys are 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the conference. They next play Tuesday at home against Buffalo’s junior varsity (5:30 p.m.).

AC won the junior varsity game 57-38. Cole Tietjen led AC with 14 points. L. Spradlin led NSI with 14 points.

In girls play, A-C won 48-19. The game was a junior varsity game with NSI forfeiting the varsity win to AC.

Nicole Rice led AC with 11 points, Chelsie Gorzalka and Miranda Weber had 10 points each.

“Everybody played well,” NSI coach Brenda Holland said.

Amanda Smith had six points and grabbed 23 rebounds for NSI, and Nicki Hoffman had 13 rebounds.

AC’s girls, 8-8 overall and 3-2 in the conference, play at home Saturday against Midwest (1-4 p.m.).

NSI’s girls have not won a game this season.