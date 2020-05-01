By Elysia Conner, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — American Sign Language interpreter Gail Schenfisch stands behind officials in the live-streamed Natrona County news conferences about the COVID-19 pandemic and interprets for the local deaf community.

She’s relayed crucial information like school and business closures, precautions, the prevalence of COVID-19 in the county and state, symptoms, and how to access testing and medical care. The Natrona County Emergency Operations Center’s news conferences began daily last month and are now held most Wednesdays.

Schenfisch, who teaches ASL at Casper College, has national certifications as an interpreter, transliterator and qualified mental health interpreter, she said in a video posted on the Casper College Facebook page. A sign language interpreter in the live news conferences is crucial for deaf people like Heather Parsons, a leader in the local deaf community who gave an interview to the Star-Tribune through video conference with Schenfisch interpreting.

Parsons needs updates on schools for her daughter as well as on how to buy groceries or pick up food from a restaurant. She likes to plan what she needs to do ahead of time, she said.

“So little, simple things like that really help. It is important for me to know everything that’s going on locally, especially.”

Awareness Interpreters in national news about emergencies have often been cut from view, Schenfisch said in a message. Awareness is increasing during the pandemic about the need for deaf people to be able to access information, and now ASL-interpreted live announcements can be seen nearly everywhere.

“It’s about time,” Parsons said. However, availability of interpreted events depends on the location, she said.

Sometimes captioning is available, but it doesn’t always work due to glitches or limits of digitally generated text. Often, deaf people must wait until later to read the news.

“Most of the time, a live broadcast doesn’t even have captioning, so the up-to-date information — it’s very frustrating as a deaf person because they don’t have live captioning,” she said. “But when there’s an interpreter and they put an interpreter in, it is so much better. And you get the information right then and there. It’s so much more clear.”

Other issues in deaf access to pandemic news around the country have included a lack of interpreted events or even interpreters who lack the necessary skills, Schenfisch explained.

There seems to be a heightened awareness through the pandemic about accessibility issues for people who are deaf, which she hopes will continue.

Along with increasing use of interpreters in live newscasts, Parsons has noticed more attention from the general public in media comments about the presence of interpreters.

“Hearing people are watching it, and they’re watching the interpreter and just the awareness, increasing an awareness that there is a deaf community out there.”

Awareness has grown about the need for interpreted news since Hurricane Katrina, when many deaf people didn’t know about things like approaching floods or evacuations, Parsons said.

During the pandemic, though, she’s often seen the camera focused on the governor of New York, for example, or other officials while the interpreter is cut out.

“Which doesn’t make any sense at all, because it cuts out the deaf people. They can’t have the information. So it’s wonderful that they bring in an interpreter, but I think that the news has to become aware that, ‘Hey, the reason why the interpreter is there is so that we can see them.’”