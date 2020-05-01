SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, East Loucks Street and North Main Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Equipment fire, 2600 block North Main Street, 9:54 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Structure fire, 2500 block North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:28 a.m.

• Found property, Broadway Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Death investigation, Dana Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Avoca Place, 11:20 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 12:11 p.m.

• Death investigation, First Avenue West, 1:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 1:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Loucks Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 5:04 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 5:27 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, East Heald Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Threats cold, Poplar Trail, 7:38 p.m.

• Theft of services, Sheridan area, 8:26 p.m.

• Mental subject, East Works Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Townhouse Place, 8:53 p.m.

• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 9:36 p.m.

• Structure fire, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:08 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 10:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Death investigation, Dana Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:53 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Accident, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 6:41 p.m.

• Test, West 13th Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 7:03 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 87, mile marker 34, Banner, 8:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:23 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Country Estates Drive, 10:11 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Craig A. Dolphay, 43, Sheridan, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Edward D. Not Afraid IV, 28, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert G. Thomas, 57, no address reported, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Mitchell W. Wiley, 22, Sheridan, criminal entry, custody on warrant or incident, battery, property destruction and defacement, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 5