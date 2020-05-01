SHERIDAN — The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is excited to announce Historic Preservation Month 2020 sponsored by Wyoming Main Street and Wattle & Daub Contractors.

AHW, Wyoming Main Street and Wattle & Daub have partnered with historic preservation commissions, local Main Streets and businesses across the state to celebrate the role of historic preservation in local economic development. Because of COVID-19, the groups are taking the celebration digital. They will offer virtual tours of historic downtowns, walkthroughs of historic buildings, online histories of Wyoming communities, scavenger hunts and ideas for supporting local businesses across the state. On May 15, join Sheridan Main Street on a tour of the vibrant historic downtown. While you are exploring Sheridan, you’ll learn about the history of 226 N. Main St., which was built in 1910. The building has housed the Green Boomerang, which is a thrift store, since 2016.

To find out more about Historic Preservation Month and the recognized businesses and events highlighted in the month of May, check out the AHW’s Facebook page and website — www.historicwyoming.org.