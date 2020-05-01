CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council has received a $20,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation’s McMurry Library Endowment Fund.

Through a partnership between the Wyoming Arts Council, the Wyoming State Library and Lifetime Arts, the grant funds will be used to provide training and coaching to teaching artists and librarians throughout the state where they will learn innovative direct programming for older adults.

As with the rest of the country, Wyoming has a growing community of elder adults. One effective way to address adverse health effects associated with aging is with intentional arts engagement. This field is referred to as creative aging.

“There is a growing consensus among both health care professionals and arts administrators about the positive health outcomes associated with creative aging programs for our elders,” said Josh Chrysler, folklorist and health and wellness specialist at the Wyoming Arts Council. “These funds will allow us to train Wyoming artists and traditional cultural practitioners to use their creative practice to improve the overall health and wellness of the elders in our communities.”

Lifetime Arts is a national arts service organization that offers a positive, modern, artistic and social lens through which to serve, inspire and engage America’s growing population of older adults.

The training is tentatively scheduled for late summer 2020. More details will be announced soon. For more information or to learn how to get involved, contact Taylor Craig at the Wyoming Arts Council at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.