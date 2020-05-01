SHERIDAN — Larry Hanft has requested a waiver from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division for a temporary increase in turbidity in the Little Tongue River in Sheridan County.

Activity in cold water streams is normally limited to a 10 NTU increase over background. Approval of this request would allow an exceedance of this limit for five working days, subject to monitoring and reporting. This activity will follow procedures of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules and Regulations, which allow for temporary elevated levels of turbidity in certain circumstances.

The applicant has received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project. Proposed activities include head gate maintenance. Requests for related information and documents about the proposed temporary turbidity increase should be directed to Bret Callaway by email (bret.callaway@wyo.gov) or phone (307-777-5802). Comments must be addressed to Bret Callaway, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 West 17th St., 4th Floor, Cheyenne, WY 82002, and postmarked before 5 p.m. on May 14, 2020, (or faxed to 307-635-1784) to be considered.

Phone or email comments will not be accepted.