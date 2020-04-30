Sheridan County applies for outdoor seating, modified church services

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter and Sheridan County Public Health have applied for two variances through the state health department. One variance would allow for modified outdoor seating and dining for Sheridan County restaurants and bars, and the other variance would allow for modified church services.
If approved, the variances will likely go into effect sometime next week. More information and specifics regarding the variances will be provided as they become available, according to a press release from the Sheridan County Commission.
“Sheridan County residents and business owners should continue to follow the current and amended state health orders until any local variance or variances are approved and officially go into effect,” the release stated.
See the details for the public health orders:
- Modified public health order no. 1: Bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms, child care facilities, schools and more.
- Modified public health order no. 2: Gatherings of 10 or more forbidden.
- Modified public health order no. 3: Nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services and more.
These public health orders are subject to being made more or less restrictive on a local level. Counties may request variances, like Sheridan County’s, which the state will accept or deny based on:
- new cases
- the percent of cases attributed to community spread
- the percent of all tests that are positive
- the total COVID-19 admissions reported by hospitals
- the total hospital bed availability.
