SHERIDAN — The second season for the Sheridan NA3HL Hawks franchise approaches as head coach Andy Scheib slowly builds a roster that continues the success the Hawks experienced in its first season.

The biggest roster spots needing attention are the vacancies left by the team’s top defensemen and team captains Alex Kesler and Jack Royer. Kesler was an All-Division player and defenseman of the year for the Frontier Division.

“They are going to be hard to replace,” Scheib said.

One avenue Scheib used to address the roles was the NA3HL draft held April 23, where he drafted two defenders.

Being drafted is similar to signing with a team. Players choosing to enter the NA3HL next season have their rights owned by the team that drafted them. Players can also choose to play in other leagues.

Scheib picked up a defender with the 90th — Nicholas Bonaldi — and 12th — Shawn Donovan — pick of the draft. Bonaldi was selected after Scheib picked up his older brother, goaltender Anthony Bonaldi, in the second round with the 58th pick.

Nicholas Bonaldi is a young player, born in 2003. The Bonaldi brothers were suggested to Scheib. Schieb said Nicholas Bonaldi fights hard on defense while his brother is in the crease.

Scheib had a list of 15 prospects he wanted to target heading into the draft. He received calls and information about other prospects leading him to select players that were not originally on his list.

Along with drafting players, Scheib signs players to tenders and have more weight with players.

Scheib hopes to bring in nine defenders and have them battle for playing time on the ice. Briar Sylvester and McCaffrey Billings are two returning defenders for the Hawks.

Future camp and tryout results will make it clear what players will report to the Hawks in the fall. The Hawks need players to fill forward roles that provide solid minutes in the second, third and fourth lines, similar to what Trevor Timm did for the team. Timm had 13 goals and 22 assists last season and signed to play for Midland University in the American Collegiate Hockey Association alongside former Hawks teammate defenseman Jack Royer.

Logan Syrup and Blake Billings are both eligible to return next year and shoulder the scoring responsibilities. Billings led the team in points by the end of the season with 34 goals and 51 assists. Syrup was fourth in points with 24 goals and 45 assists.

“We lost 10 games all year. It showed that everyone does not need to score goals,” Scheib said. “We had plenty of guys that did not score goals but they added value by killing penalties… A hockey team is based on different scenarios and roles and how you fill those roles. That determines if you are successful or not.”

Scheib credited the success to mutual respect and working as a team. New faces report to the Hawks in the fall and Scheib expects the core group of players returning will show any new recruits the ropes.

Scheib entered the draft looking for a combination of high-talent players to fill roles on the team. High-talent players are often on the bubble between the NA3HL and higher-level leagues of hockey. Scheib strictly went for high-talent prospects last season, and those picks did not sign tenders with the Hawks when the season rolled around.

He went for a combination of talented players and those who fit in best with the NA3HL.

Sheridan’s first round pick, Ryan Kamentz, is a player Scheib has known for years and Kamentz is interested in playing for the Hawks, Scheib said.

Once contracts are signed, the official roster for the 2020-2021 Hawks will take shape. Sheridan finished the regular season with a 35-10 record and second place finish in the Frontier Division.

Round 1 – Pick 26: Ryan Kamentz, F, New Hampshire Avalanche 18U

Round 2 – Pick 38: Logan Furstenau, F, Meijer AAA Hockey 18U/NAPHL 18U

Round 2 – Pick 58: Anthony Bonaldi, G, Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 18U

Round 3 – Pick 90: Nicholas Bonaldi, D, Las Vegas Thunderbirds WSHL

Round 4 – Pick 120: Drew Lenz, F, Madison Edgewood Prep

Round 4 – Pick 134: Shawn Donovan, D, Rock City Steel Kings 18U