SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners extended the closure of the courthouse through May 8.

The court system will remain open with limited access and anyone needing to conduct business in person may do so by scheduling an appointment. County commissioners met briefly Thursday morning to discuss the extended closure.

Commission Chairman Nick Siddle noted that personal protective equipment and barriers have been ordered to help protect staff when the building reopens to the public, but said that those items had not yet been installed. The closure extension allows for those measures to be put into place and for the county to complete its plan for how the reopening will be handled in accordance with state and local recommendations.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated coronavirus section, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play. Please also consider supporting The Press by subscribing to our newspaper and/or making a tax-deductible donation.