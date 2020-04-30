SHERIDAN — On Wednesday, Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run officials announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

In an announcement posted on social media, the event website and sent to registered participants for this year’s event, organizer Michelle Maneval said the decision was made to protect athletes and volunteers from COVID-19.

Those registered for this year’s event may apply for a 50% refund and receive an access code to have first dibs in signing up for the 2021 event. When they sign up for the 2021 event, they’ll also receive a 25% discount.

Organizers are also asking those who registered to consider forgoing the refund, as the organization has already incurred costs for this year’s event.

For more information, see bighorntrailrun.com.