SHERIDAN — During May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System team is encouraging veterans to access mental health care through multiple virtual care options.

There are multiple methods to receive this virtual care, including:

• Telephone and video appointments

• Prescription refills and safety

• Mental health information and resources

• Text message reminders

In addition, during Mental Health Month, VA is encouraging veterans and their families to visit www.MakeTheConnection.net/MHM to learn more about mental health resources and hear stories of recovery.