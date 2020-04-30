Press doesn’t appreciate ‘American Exceptionalism’

Re: Associated Press article, April 24

Since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, The Sheridan Press and its media cohorts have spent nearly every waking minute trashing President Trump for every conceivable world problem.

In the “World Briefs” section of April 24’s The Sheridan Press, you published a story by the Associated Press titled, “Coronavirus shakes the conceit of ‘American Exceptionalism.’”

In World War I, who defeated Kaiser Wilhem? In World War II, who defeated Hirohito, Hitler and Mussolini?

It was millions of brave Americans who believed in “American Exceptionalism.”

No one from The Sheridan Press, or the Associated Press, risked their lives or shed a drop of their blood to defeat those bloody tyrants. They were too busy enjoying the freedoms provided to them by the “American Exceptionalists” of the United States armed forces.

If the employees of The Sheridan Press and the Associated Press don’t believe in “American Exceptionalism,” I will gladly start a “Go Fund Me” page to send these “journalists” to Communist China or Communist North Korea, whichever they prefer.

John Fafoutakis

Sheridan