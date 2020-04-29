Self-quarantine extended, campgrounds to open to Wyoming residents

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon is continuing to discourage out-of-state visitation in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. In a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, the governor announced an extension of the self-quarantine directive and the reopening of state campgrounds to Wyoming residents only.

The self-quarantine directive, now extended through May 8, requires any individual coming to Wyoming from another state or country for non-work-related reasons to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. For visits fewer than 14 days, that individual must self-quarantine for the duration of the visit. View the directive here.

State park campgrounds will be reopened on May 15 to Wyoming residents. Special guidelines for campers will be announced. Currently, the closure of developed campgrounds in the Rocky Mountain Region for the national forests is through the end of May.

In addition, the press briefing clarified Tuesday’s announcement easing coronavirus restrictions, including the option for gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen starting Friday.

To reopen, these organizations do not need to obtain permission from the county health officer, explained Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell, but they do need to follow the guidelines outlined in the public health orders to keep their employees and customers healthy, including limiting gatherings to 10 persons or fewer.

Gordon also emphasized the importance of following the public health guidelines and taking precautions outlined by the CDC so as to slow the spread of the disease. He noted that Wyoming currently has 404 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 140 additional probable cases. (See the county-by-county breakdown.)

“It is absolutely imperative that we do not lose the ground we’ve gained, that we do not surrender our advance against this terrible virus,” Gordon said.

See the details for the order updates:

Qualifying businesses are not required to open, Dorrell noted, though they are encouraged to prepare. WBC has many resources for small businesses available online.

These public health orders are subject to being made more or less restrictive on a local level. Counties may request variances, which the state will accept or deny based on:

new cases

the percent of cases attributed to community spread

the percent of all tests that are positive

the total COVID-19 admissions reported by hospitals

the total hospital bed availability

the total ICU bed availability

Sheridan County has not released information on local variances; The Sheridan Press will continue to report on any changes.