The Sheridan Press releases its next article for its Glory Days series, initiated after COVID-19 concerns effectively shut down all competitive sporting activities in Sheridan County and state for the spring season and the country until further notice.

Today, The Press takes you back to September 2012, when Sheridan Broncs football beat the Rock Springs Tigers and the Lady Broncs downed Cheyenne Central in four sets.

By Jake Grilley, Former Sports Editor, 2012

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs and Rock Springs Tigers played a sloppy contest Friday night at Homer Scott Field but the host Broncs came away with a 15-6 victory, improving to 4-0 on the season.

The Broncs and Tigers combined for nine turnovers; Sheridan had five. Each squad fumbled five times; Sheridan lost three and Rock Springs lost two.

“That is two weeks in a row that we’ve won ugly,” SHS head coach Don Julian said. “But it is better to win ugly than lose ugly. We are doing a lot of good things we are just having some breakdowns. We have done a great job of moving the ball between the 30s, but we struggled a bit in the red zone.”

Sheridan’s lone touchdown of the evening came via a 31-yard Dan Zemski pass midway through second quarter to Raith Durham. Durham’s TD gave Sheridan a 12-0 advantage. Kicker Drew Slikker scored the game’s first points on a 31-yard field goal late in the first quarter and added a second field goal early in the second quarter.

Slikker kicked a third field goal midway through the third quarter to give Sheridan a 15-0 advantage.

Julian gave Rock Springs credit for its ability to limit the Broncs offensively.

“The (Rock Springs) defense did a great job of preparing,” he said. “They knew what our strengths were. We are going to have to go the drawing board a little bit and go over some things.”

It wasn’t only the Rock Springs defense that showed up –– Sheridan limited Rock Springs’ offensive as well. The Tigers didn’t move the ball into the red zone until its lone touchdown drive with six minutes remaining in the ballgame.

Rock Springs was able to find wide receiver Zack Rosette in the end zone on a 3-yard pass to close the gap to nine. The Tigers failed on the two-point conversion attempt.

Rock Springs lined up in an onside kick formation but executed a squip kick. Sheridan was able to eat up much of the clock during their final drive of the game. Zemski threw an interception to give Rock Springs the ball with 1:32 remaining but an interception by Riley Ryan closed out the game for the Broncs.

Sheridan was able to limit the Rock Springs offense to 139 total yards.

“It was a great defensive effort,” linebacker Dawson Osborn said. “We almost had the shutout, we really took it to them defensively.”

Dawson said the cold, wet weather helped to make for a sloppy contest.

“I think the rain had a lot to do with it,” he said. “We haven’t played in the colder weather. We have had warm games all year but it is some- thing we’ll get used to and something we’ll work on.”

Julian said despite some of the mistakes on the field Sheridan is 4-0 and at the end of the day his team should be proud of that accomplishment.

“We are 4-0 and you have to be happy with that,” he said. “The kids are finding ways to win no matter what happens.”