There I was. I had my new electric smoker all ready to go and had a nice trimmed up $50 brisket ready to smoke all day with a lovely hickory/cherry mixture.

I had spent the previous day making sure it was good to go. After about an hour of painstakingly putting legs on the thing — I’m above average handy so if your four legs take me over an hour to put on, you designed it wrong — I was ready to season it. Seasoning involved letting the smoker heat up to 275 degrees for three hours and putting a wood chunk in the smoker box for the last 45 minutes. It all went off without a hitch and I was ready to wake up early to get my 7 pound brisket ready around dinner time.

I slapped the beautiful chunk of seasoned meat in the smoker, stabbed the temperature probe in and let it do its thing. A few hours later I went and checked on the status, thinking I might need to refresh the wood supply and found something that can only ruin a person’s day. Across the digital screen read “ERR2” and I was unable to push any buttons or reset anything.

After unplugging and plugging the smoker multiple times, nothing. It was a lost cause. I had to sulk to my oven and continue slow cooking the rest of the way. I was defeated.

The whole point of an electric smoker is to set it and forget it. It maintains a near perfect cooking temp while even regulating smoke output. Not in my case. It just dies a few hours into the smoke. I think where I went wrong was getting fancy. I opted for the digital readout and control and it even has Bluetooth. Amazing right?

The future!

Except sometimes the old ways are the best ways. If I had just spent less money, gotten an analog electric smoker with a temp dial, I would have probably been in smoky brisket heaven a few days ago. And I do hope there is a place for electric smokers in my household.

As just a weekend warrior smoking things for my family’s enjoyment, I don’t need to spend a small fortune on a Traeger, spend months figuring it out and fine tuning it. I was hoping to spend an hour or so reading the manual, getting a good grasp on how it works, spending at least five hours watching YouTube videos on different ways to smoke a brisket and then go for it.

But, the universe had other plans and is postponing my smoking adventure for the foreseeable future.

To top the whole thing off, the Rona has closed down the company’s call centers for warranty claims, so I sit in email purgatory waiting for a response to my scathing review and claim of one of their top smokers.

Ultimately, the brisket came out outrageously average, but still good. Hopefully over the next few weeks I can get a replacement smoker in or a fix to the problem. Be on the lookout for some hickory smoked pork ribs in a future column!