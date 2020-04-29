SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Grass fire, Metz Road, 10:35 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Removal of subject, West Alger Avenue, 3:18 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:51 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Jefferson Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Seventh Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Cat trap, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 11:28 a.m.

• Dispute all others, West Whitney Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 1:23 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:36 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Avoca Avenue, 1:49 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Park Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 2:16 p.m.

• Barking dog, Paintbrush Drive, 4:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 4:55 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Sugarland Drive, 5:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Kurtz Drive, 6:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Scott Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, South Main Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 8:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 8:17 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:23 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Gladstone Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Prowler, Parker Avenue, 11:07 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:58 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Willow Avenue and West 15th Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Allen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Adkins Valley Lane, 8:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 11:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jamie A. Gomez, 27, Sheridan, drug court sanction, drug court, arrested by SCSO

• Dylan R. Ligocki, 20, Sheridan, stalking, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timothy D. Maney, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities: 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6