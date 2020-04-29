SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Grass fire, Metz Road, 10:35 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Removal of subject, West Alger Avenue, 3:18 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:51 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Jefferson Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Seventh Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Cat trap, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 11:28 a.m.
• Dispute all others, West Whitney Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 1:23 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Avoca Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Park Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 2:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, Paintbrush Drive, 4:52 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 4:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Sugarland Drive, 5:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Kurtz Drive, 6:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Scott Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, South Main Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 8:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 8:17 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Gladstone Street, 9:52 p.m.
• Prowler, Parker Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:58 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Willow Avenue and West 15th Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Allen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Adkins Valley Lane, 8:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 11:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Jamie A. Gomez, 27, Sheridan, drug court sanction, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Dylan R. Ligocki, 20, Sheridan, stalking, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy D. Maney, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities: 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 6