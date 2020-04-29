CHEYENNE — Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will conduct a virtual town hall to provide information about Pandemic Unemployment Insurance programs, as well as answer questions from job seekers and employers. The virtual town hall, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday and is the third town hall in an ongoing series designed to inform the public about department programs and unemployment insurance benefits. Participants are encouraged to register in advance. Those interested in attending the town hall on PUA may register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZxLfRJrNReekf0tUPCuzgw.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To watch the previous town halls or to see the questions and answers from those webinars, see wyomingworkforce.org/news/2020-04-17a/.