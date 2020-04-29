SHERIDAN — Staff and volunteers at Sheridan Community Land Trust announced Hidden Hoot Trail will reopen to the public Friday.

“This is an example of ranching and recreation working hand in glove,” remarked Brad Bauer, SCLT executive director, who noted the trail was closed April 1 to accommodate calving season.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to bring a tremendous trail like Hidden Hoot to our community. By closing the trail in April, the cows were given opportunity to calve with fewer disturbances during a critical time on a ranch’s calendar. We’re especially appreciative for the patience everyone who enjoys Hidden Hoot has had during the closure. Because everyone who has an interest in Hidden Hoot Trail worked together, we are able to reopen on May 1.”

While Hidden Hoot Trail will reopen Friday, users are reminded to give any cattle they encounter on the trail plenty of space. Dogs are welcome at Hidden Hoot Trail; however, they must remain on leash at all times. Trail users are reminded to enjoy the trail safely and use recommended social distancing practices.

Hidden Hoot Trail, just built last spring, has quickly become the most popular trail in Sheridan County due to its proximity to town while allowing its visitors to feel like they’re far away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Trail users can look forward to The Link and Kicking Horse trails opening later this summer. Once complete, those trails will connect Hidden Hoot Trail to Soldier Ridge Trail which, with the Sheridan Pathways system, provides more than 14 miles of opportunities for people to easily enjoy the outdoors on the west edge of Sheridan.

“That’s why we say SCLT makes going from your front door to the outdoors easier than ever before in Sheridan County,” Bauer said. “If you have yet to experience Hidden Hoot, we invite you to give it a visit.”

Hidden Hoot Trail can be accessed through the Sheridan Pathway system from Black Tooth Park.

You can view and print maps of all Sheridan Community Land Trust trails at sheridanclt.org. For information on trail conditions, see Sheridan Trail Conditions on Facebook.