SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest officials are announcing an opportunity to object on the Tie Flume Vegetation Management Project on the Tongue Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest.

The Tongue Ranger District released the environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact and draft decision notice for the project.

The proposed action includes approximately 2,000-3,500 acres of commercial harvest and 1,700 acres of precommercial thinning within a 47,500-acre project area. The proposed action includes potential prescribed burning in an area encompassing 25,000 acres. The proposed action also contains aspen and riparian meadow restoration, fish habitat improvement and road and trail activities.

The project is located southeast and southwest of the junction of U.S. Highways 14 and 14a. The objection period will remain open 45 days. Objections may be mailed, faxed or emailed to Administrative Review Officer, Tie Flume Vegetation Management Project, 1617 Cole Boulevard, Building 17, Lakewood, CO 80401, or submitted by email to sm.fs.r02admin-rev@usda.gov.

More information about the project is available at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54192 or by calling Christopher Jones at 307-674-2627.