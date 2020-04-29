DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Centers in Dayton and Ranchester will open starting Friday in phased approaches following Gov. Mark Gordon’s announcement of the reopening of gyms with stipulations starting May 1.

TRVCC will reopen weight rooms only Friday with a limit to the number of people in the room at one time — eight at a time in Dayton and 10 at a time in Ranchester — eliminating key card access temporarily. The reopening will follow guidelines outlined by Gordon’s modified health order, including 6-foot distancing, hand washing, cleaning each machine before and after use, remaining home if ill or have traveled outside of Wyoming for something other than work and discouraging those at high risk to not use the gym at this time.

A few small activities and programs with less than 10 participants are scheduled for May. Updates and announcements will be made on the website, trvcc.org, and on the facility’s Facebook page.

Temporary reopening hours are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TRVCC staff remains available to assist their community members in whatever way possible. Each community center has a Little Free Pantry for food items; Dayton has a Little Free Library for books; contact Erin Kilbride for grocery assistance through the TRVCC grocery fund; contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce for unemployment assistance through an established fund; and recycle despite the Tongue River facilities remaining closed by traveling to Sheridan’s limited facilities available for recycling.