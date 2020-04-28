Governor announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon announced details of how the state will begin loosening restrictions on some businesses affected by orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The details came Tuesday, just a few days after the governor announced his intentions to begin easing closure orders last week.

As of May 1, new public health orders will allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions designed to minimize public health risk from COVID-19. Other parts of the phased approach involve easing restrictions on day cares and issuing guidance to hospitals allowing them to resume elective surgeries.

Restaurants and bars will remain closed to dine-in customers, though customers will once again be able to pick up to-go orders indoors rather than curbside service only.

“These new orders start our process of getting this part of Wyoming’s economy up and running again,” Gordon said in a press release. “We have asked Wyoming citizens to make sacrifices over the past five weeks and they have responded. I want to thank these businesses for playing such an important role in our initial battle with COVID-19. Easing the restrictions on these businesses at this time is prudent and gets us one step closer to a return to normal.”

The modified orders also close school facilities to students through May 15, except for in limited circumstances to allow for instruction of students with special needs or in-person instruction where special health guidelines are followed.

In addition, the order limiting public gatherings to 10 persons or fewer has been extended through May 15. The directive requiring any individual coming to Wyoming to self-quarantine for 14 days remains in place through April 30, though an extension of that directive is currently under review.

Gordon’s plans also allow for some localized approaches to further ease restrictions.

“We all recognize that the virus has had severe impacts in some Wyoming communities, while other towns and counties have been spared,” Gordon said. “This plan takes into account the continued safety of our citizens and establishes a process to consider some case-by-case exceptions to state health orders when appropriate. It is important that we do not surrender the ground we have taken and that we extend our gains against this virus.”

Sheridan County officials have not announced any new cases since April 5. All 12 of the county’s lab-confirmed cases have recovered, as have the four probable cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Under the modified orders, gyms will be permitted to open May 1 by adhering to public health guidelines outlined in the new order. These include limits on the number of patrons in the facility, a requirement that staff wear face coverings and the closure of locker rooms. Gyms are also prohibited from offering one-on-one personal training and group classes.

The modified orders also allow child care centers and home day cares to reopen or continue to operate under specific conditions and precautions. These include limiting groups of people to fewer than 10 per room and implementing screening and cleaning protocols. (See the modified order for gyms, child care centers and more.)

Additional changes include that nail and hair salons, barber shops; cosmetology, electrology and esthetic services; massage therapy services; and tattoo, body art and piercing shops may also open in a limited capacity May 1 under certain conditions. These include operational requirements limiting the number of patrons, screening of patrons and staff for symptoms of illness or exposure to a person with COVID-19, requiring patrons and staff to wear face coverings and eliminating waiting areas. (See the modified order for salons, barber shops and more.)

While the modified orders allow for some businesses to reopen, no business closed through the public health orders is required to open May 1.

According to the press release from the governor’s office, all three statewide orders have a provision allowing county health officers to submit requests for countywide variances from those orders if the public health conditions in the county warrant the change.

In a press conference Tuesday, the governor and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist emphasized that the state will take measured steps toward loosening other restrictions as well. The start Friday will allow the state to measure success in keeping new cases down and potentially allow for additional restrictions to be amended or canceled.