SHERIDAN — Twin siblings Sylvia and Timothy Brown started every season a bit behind the rest. Working with their family fishing business took them away from normal cross-country fitness training in Sheridan County, but the sibling camaraderie pushed the two to success over the years of competing for the Broncs and Lady Broncs.

The Browns experienced successful running careers in high school. Both were members of conference championship teams in their senior seasons and were one placing away from receiving All-State Honors at this year’s state cross-country meet.

Timothy Brown and the Broncs won the state title in cross-country and were back-to-back indoor track champions.

The success, though, didn’t come without some extra focus and support.

While some siblings like to fight or bicker, the Brown twins see each other as their best friends. That bond was aided by the annual summer fishing trips to Alaska they took with their family.

A ‘fishing trip’ might be an understatement for what the adventure the Brown family embarks on each summer. The family has a salmon fishing permit and spends two months in a cabin that is an hour and half boat ride from the nearest town and three hours away from Anchorage, Tim said.

Sylvia said her parents have been fishing in Alaska for more than 30 years and only missed when she and her brother were born. They have gone to Alaska every year since then.

Groceries are bought on the first day and the next 60 days are spent fishing for salmon. This left a lot of free time for Sylvia and Tim to run on the rocky beach or in the woods surrounding the cabin.

Tim became a full-time crew member two years ago and Sylvia was a full-time worker for the first time last summer. After eight hours of hauling in salmon and cleaning nets, there was not a lot of energy left for anything besides eating and going to bed, Tim said.

The cross-country training did lack over the summer for Tim and Sylvia. The steep rocky beach that is only 100 yards long did not leave the ideal terrain for training. Strength training workouts of abs and hips is the extent of training to happen for two months, Sylvia said.

The first few weeks back to the high country were always a rough transition for the siblings. The lack of training combined with the high elevation camp they participated in soon after their return put them behind for the first few weeks of the cross-country season.

It was always a good motivator working from behind. By the end of the fall, Sylvia and Tim could be found toward the front of the pack for the Broncs and Lady Broncs.

The successes are not what both will remember from their careers at Sheridan High School, though. The support and camaraderie built with the team members will stick with the duo beyond graduation. The desire to help out the team is what drove them to perform better and improve each week during training.

Sylvia and Tim will look to build new relationships and a new running family when they head to Black Hills State University in the fall to compete on the cross-country and track teams. It was not planned they would attend school together, it was just the way everything worked out.

Tim said he enjoyed his time in high school of meeting new friends and building a support system. He is excited to meet a new group of people at BHSU and see how well he can compete at the college level.

When Sylvia and Tim enter a new program, they will still have each other as a support system.

Teams always provide support system, but a sibling is always another layer support because they understand and know you the best, Sylvia said.

Now, they head to Spearfish, South Dakota, to compete at the college level, something neither sibling planned on early in their running careers, with continued support from a sibling.