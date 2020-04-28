SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Electrical fire, 1600 block Yonkee Avenue, 5:44 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:37

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 5:43 a.m.

• Alarm, Mydland Road, 7:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 8:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 10:56 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Adam Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Huntington Street, 11:38

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 2:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 6:07 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, East Fifth Street, 7:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 8:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 9:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 9:24 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 9:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Works Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 10:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Lost property, Wolf Creek Road and Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 8:16

• Abandoned vehicle, Wildcat Road, 9:06 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 11:02 a.m.

• Lost property, Kukuchka Lane, Ranchester, 12:56 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Sherri View Drive, 1:21 p.m.

• Fraud, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 3:19 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 4:47 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road and Country Night Club Road, 5:02 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:01 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:17 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Luke T. Young, 24, Sheridan, ISP sanction, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: N/A

Number of releases for the previous day: N/A