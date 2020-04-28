SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Electrical fire, 1600 block Yonkee Avenue, 5:44 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:37
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 5:43 a.m.
• Alarm, Mydland Road, 7:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 8:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 10:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Adam Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Huntington Street, 11:38
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 6:07 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, East Fifth Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Works Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 8:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 9:24 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 9:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Works Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 10:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Lost property, Wolf Creek Road and Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 8:16
• Abandoned vehicle, Wildcat Road, 9:06 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 11:02 a.m.
• Lost property, Kukuchka Lane, Ranchester, 12:56 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Sherri View Drive, 1:21 p.m.
• Fraud, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 3:19 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 4:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road and Country Night Club Road, 5:02 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:01 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Luke T. Young, 24, Sheridan, ISP sanction, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: N/A
Number of releases for the previous day: N/A