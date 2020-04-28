SHERIDAN — Cookies donated and delivered to health care workers April 23 in Sheridan signified the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming Cookie program is not canceled.

Out of safety for the Girl Scouts, their families and communities, local scouts suspended all in-person delivery, in-person selling and all cookie booths March 20 and will resume when deemed safe for the girls to do so, according to a release from Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming marketing and communications manager Kristi Osterlund.

Those wishing to receive cookies sooner may purchase them online and receive them via mail. Folks may also donate their cookies to provide comfort to first responders, volunteers and local causes in need, according to the release.