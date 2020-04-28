SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will provide food and basic need boxes in Sheridan each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., at the organization’s administrative offices, located at 1876 S. Sheridan Ave.

The programs offered by Volunteers of America Northern Rockies remain operational to serve those in need. VOA has more than 200 staff and volunteers working to provide services in Montana, Wyoming and western South Dakota.

As COVID-19 began sweeping across the country, Volunteers of America took measures to protect clients and staff, but also to find new ways to help their neighbors in need. As this pandemic has impacted friends and neighbors, VOA has leveraged additional resources and relationships in the region to support communities and individuals in need.

Each Wednesday, from noon until 5 p.m. Volunteers of America will provide the boxes. They will also have a distribution site from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their parking lot in Buffalo. The boxes are designed to help feed a family of four for a week, as well as provide some basic need and hygiene supplies for the family.

Distribution is planned each Wednesday for as long as there is a need caused by COVID-19, and funding allows.

With funding from several foundations and generous donors, VOA created a new Community Outreach Response program with funds available for those facing hardship due to the pandemic. The program can help those most impacted with rental and utilities assistance, to secure child care and to meet other special needs.

Call the Community Outreach Response program at 307-672-0475 to speak with staff about what financial assistance might be available. The program has staff available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can assist residents of the state of Wyoming.

All of Volunteers of America’s veteran services are also available to help veterans in need of housing.

The CARES Act made additional resources available so veterans facing homelessness will continue to get help in these trying times.

