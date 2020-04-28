I started this project of describing my passion like I do with many of the articles I write. I wrote down the following:

This matters because [blank]

Who cares?

Why does this matter?

I live my why every day. I first discovered journalism as an avenue to merge my two loves: photography and writing. That quickly merged into recognizing the important role journalists have in sharing truth and upholding a need for transparency in our world.

Jobs can easily remain as just that — jobs. Wake up, go to work, do your job, go home, go to bed, do it all over again. Journalistic reporting, though — whether through writing, photography or videography — doesn’t really allow one to check out.

That’s because we’re human, and the people we interview, photograph and video are also human. It’s human connection that unites us all, and is something a pandemic brings into the spotlight.

It’s my coworkers telling me to “find a different hobby” when I’m back from hanging out with a giraffe cape and its taxidermist on a Monday afternoon.

It’s folks seeing their friend in the paper, cutting out the clip and sending it through snail mail with a handwritten note checking in and giving praise.

It’s walking into Arvada-Clearmont High School and seeing students in newsprint plastered on the walls in honor.

It’s laughing along with a family suffering with a child diagnosed with cancer when joking about how long the cancer victim’s little sister keeps her on the phone when COVID separates.

It’s crying along with a mother who lost her son to suicide, trying to see hope and truth in what some believe to be a hopeless situation.

Someone once told me, “People are curious about other people,” and that has stuck with me over the years. We have to talk about policy and that gets boring sometimes, but what makes The Press’ information relevant and resonate with people is the human element. Who does this affect? How does it affect me? What do I need to know? What does the community need to know?

Real people, real stories — truth is the cornerstones of every article. Documents shared by a primary source. Experts in their fields, masters of their crafts. Geniuses, victims, passersby, relatives, infected, impacted, lawmakers, scholars — all stories are important and bring the elements of our world to life.

No other medium has memorialized truth better, longer or more accurately than that of print journalism — from authors of the Bible to today’s editions of those still in print.

With truth and connection, the world can remain on the right side of hope.

