Wyoming public defender’s staffing shortages resolved

CASPER (WNE) — Staffing shortages that led the Wyoming public defender last summer to decline misdemeanor cases in Campbell County have been resolved, the attorney told the Star-Tribune earlier this month.

Diane Lozano, who runs the statewide agency that defends people accused of crimes who cannot afford private lawyers, said by phone that she had made job offers to fill open positions in Campbell and Laramie counties.

She said during the April 8 interview that she had not yet made an offer to fill an open position in Natrona County, but that she anticipated doing so soon. The agency’s capacity to take cases became an issue last year, when Lozano told judges in Campbell County Circuit Court that her office there did not have enough lawyers to handle new cases.

The same day, Judge Paul Phillips found her in contempt and ordered she pay the court $1,500 per day until she took the cases and all others referred her by the court.

By the end of May, Lozano had appealed the judge’s ruling to the state appellate court.

In Natrona County, meanwhile, the public defender’s office — citing workloads that Lozano said precluded lawyers’ ability to provide effective representation as required by the U.S. Constitution — also stopped taking appointments to misdemeanor cases and judges in both counties began appointing private attorneys to those cases.

The staffing crunch eventually eased and public defenders began again taking the cases, though private lawyers continued to represent the people they had been assigned during the staffing shortage.

Then, in early April, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled in Lozano’s favor, determining that Lozano acted appropriately when she triggered the contempt order — citing rules of professional conduct that indicated her lawyers were well-overworked — by declining to represent two people in Campbell County misdemeanor cases.

More people accused Barnum of taking money without finishing the job

GILLETTE (WNE) — A man sentenced to nine to 13 years in prison for defrauding the Boy Scouts and a 76-year-old woman out of $150,000 has new charges against him for similar actions — this time in Crook County.

Jason Ray Barnum, 42, has been charged with two counts of obtaining goods by false pretenses, one a felony for a $3,214 fraud and one a misdemeanor for taking $500 from a woman, according to court documents.

A Moorcroft Police officer noted that the cases “sound eerily similar” to those in Campbell County that came after Barnum pleaded guilty in November to three counts of theft and one count of obtaining goods by false pretenses.

Since his sentencing for defrauding the woman and Boy Scouts, Barnum has been charged with two felony counts and three misdemeanor counts of obtaining goods by false pretenses in Campbell County. Those additional five counts of fraud total $6,350. He also was accused of another case in Wright for $1,100. Another is pending in Weston County, according to a court clerk.

In all of them, he allegedly signed contracts to do construction jobs and was paid upfront for half the cost of projects. In each of the cases, he failed to show up to do the work, citing illnesses in several instances.

In the Crook County cases, Barnum allegedly agreed to repair a house and provided a quote of $6,178 in October. On Nov. 12, the homeowner signed a contract and paid him $3,214 because he required a 50% down payment, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

BLM reminds public to drive only on existing roads

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District reminds people planning to drive on public lands this spring, that it is illegal to travel off existing roads in a motorized vehicle.

A citation for driving a motorized vehicle off existing roads or in a closed area can result in fines. Off-road driving can cause significant damage anytime, but Spring soils are especially susceptible, according to a BLM press release. The resulting damage can cause erosion and serious impacts to important wildlife habitat. Another factor to consider is personal safety such as not getting stranded on muddy or washed-out roads.

The reminder is in line with the BLM’s priority of conservation stewardship, according to the department. There are hundreds of miles of roads to use when exploring public land in Wyoming.

Also each spring, visitors from throughout the region search for shed antlers on BLM-administered land in southern and western Wyoming. It is crucial that those visitors using motorized vehicles remain on existing roads. BLM rangers will patrol popular shed hunting areas to ensure compliance with travel management rules and resource regulations.

Anyone driving cross country off existing roads can be reported by contacting the local BLM Field Office. A vehicle description, license plate number, time and location will help with travel regulations enforcement.