SHERIDAN — A few weeks ago, Lisa Wells texted her son a wish: “I wish seniors had better access to devices.”

Wells is The Hub on Smith’s Fun Department wellness coordinator and her son co-owns Design Your Tech. Some of Wells’ most avid exercise class attendees were looking for ways to continue their weekly meetings since The Hub closed.

Despite a willingness to connect through tech, many simply don’t have the equipment to benefit from video conferencing, Wells noted.

The Hub announced a new program April 24, Tech Connect, inspired by senior residents as a way to maintain connections with friends, family, health care providers, exercise classes and other community gatherings.

Seniors age 60 and older may enroll in Tech Connect over the phone if not already registered with the Hub.

After receiving a donation of outdated devices from Sheridan County School District 2, Design Your Tech cleaned, updated and loaded devices with useful apps. The Hub distributed them to seniors around the community, with individual training sessions for seniors to learn to use their new user accounts.

With her new iPad, Linda Dickson attends a 10 a.m. virtual exercise class three days per week from her home at Heritage Towers.

Bruce Scigliano looks forward to playing Bingo this Wednesday with family spread across four states using his new device.

On other days, they have family chat and beverage time. His wife, Connie, who has a neurological disease similar to Alzheimer’s, participates in the exercise classes via Zoom.

As his wife’s primary caregiver, self-isolation quickly became a necessity for Scigliano. He cannot risk becoming sick.

A self-proclaimed extreme introvert, this virus was tailor-made for someone who doesn’t mind spending time in isolation. However, the exercise classes provide Connie with a way to have social contact while being safe — and make his life a little easier, Scigliano said.

During the exercise classes, some work on their cardio from a chair or use soup cans and pillows for exercise equipment. The most enjoyable part, Wells said, is catching a cat or freshly-shaven husband in a robe stroll across the screen. Wells finds her relationship with many clients has deepened through this experience, as they bring each other into their homes virtually.

“We try to weave a little joy into it all,” Wells said.

Many participants are looking to come out of this crisis stronger than when it began, she said. Those who aren’t interested in virtual options can receive exercise routines in the mail.

The Hub is seeking additional device donations including iPhones, iPads, smart phones, android tablets and laptops for the Tech Connect program.

Donations may be left in the plastic bin by the north door facing Whitney Commons on The Hub campus, or picked up by Design Your Tech, depending on the item.

New routines

If the weather is agreeable, Dickson aims to walk four miles per day along the creek and through the parks. With the upcoming hot weather and the current public health situation, she appreciates the opportunity to stay indoors where she can see, wave and laugh with people she knows while adding a good workout to her daily walk.

“You know you’ve done your body good,” Dickson said of her post-workout mentality.

She began taking exercise classes on her cellphone but couldn’t see all of her friends on the tiny screen. After connecting with Wells, the Hub loaned Dickson an iPad, which required some tutoring from her 9-year-old grandson.

Before safety measures were heightened at senior living facilities, Dickson passed people exercising with their walkers in the hallway. Today, the halls aren’t wide enough to pass each other safely. Dickson said she hopes more seniors take advantage of Tech Connect when they can, to put a little movement, positivity and neighborliness in their day.

“Don’t be afraid to start brand new,” Dickson said.

The 30-45 minutes for each fitness class isn’t all exercise — there’s some time at the beginning and end for chatting about cats, grandchildren and life in general.

Dickson also used her new device to watch her grandchildren perform a recital in southern Colorado, where she could see and listen to the rest of the family.

The loaner device is hers for three months, though Dickson said because of community generosity with device donations, the timeline is flexible depending on individual needs and interests.

In conversations with her core network of people from her yoga class, Dickson said she has begun to hear how the pandemic is truly taking a toll on health and mood.

She shudders to think about potentially picking up a virus while visiting her new grandbaby, or bringing a disease with her, despite her best efforts to remain safe and distanced each day. She provides some child care when mom has no other options.

Some are resistant to video meetings because they are self-conscious about the messy state of their house, Dickson said. The search for an uncluttered home space suitable for exercise is a shared struggle, so don’t let anxiety impede access to a strong support system, she said. If nothing else, turn the video function off and just listen.

Living with change

Dementia Friendly Wyoming coordinator Heather Comstock said with the overwhelming amount of media stimulation surrounding the pandemic, for anyone, sometimes it’s all we can think about.

One dementia support group asked to increase virtual meetings from once to twice per week. They recognized a need to interact and connect more often for their own mental health, Comstock said. Because of the nature of neurological diseases, people living with change are often more emotionally aware.

Many clients grieve for the life that revolved around time at the Hub. Caregivers can no longer rely on their partner’s time at the Hub to run errands. Each person had their own “flight pattern,” and is now grappling to recreate something similar. But by accepting help in whatever form is most useful, the days don’t have to feel so long, Comstock said.

Scigliano agreed: The Hub is finding creative ways to fill the gap left by old routines.

There has never been a better time to work toward enhancing quality of life, Comstock said. Some of her clients with dementia are learning to connect through technology, enjoy nature, cook, create art and have more conversations with family. Along with many others with whom she works, Comstock visits with family now more often than she did before.

Joyce Garris moved in with her 91-year-old mother in August 2018, about two seasons before she began to notice changes, which marked the beginning of her mother’s diminishing short-term memory.

Garris began attending a support group for people living with change just before COVID-19 hit Sheridan County. Today, she uses her daughter’s WiFi to connect to caregiver support group meetings via Zoom, using her new loaner device. Her mother enjoys her virtual support groups too.

Maintaining a positive attitude is her priority, as her mother becomes frustrated by forgetting things. Let things go and pick your battles, Garris says. And for caregivers, as long as your loved one isn’t getting hurt, let them do what they want.

Garris keeps her mother busy and her mind working in different directions, rather than allowing her to dwell on facts that can’t be changed or fixed. She is learning to be OK with the uncertainty of a changed world.

“My purpose is to make her smile and that’s what I work on every day,” Garris said.