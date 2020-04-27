From The Wyoming Athletics Department

Logan Wilson selected by Cincinnati Bengals as first pick in third round of 2020 NFL draft

LARAMIE — Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson was selected as the first pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson becomes the 10th highest overall NFL Draft pick by a Wyoming Cowboy in school history. He is also the highest NFL Draft pick of a Wyoming Cowboy who also is a native of the state of Wyoming.

The previous highest selection in the NFL Draft of a Wyoming native, who also played for the Cowboys, was running back Jerry Hill back in 1961, when he was the seventh selection in the third round by the Baltimore Colts. Hill was a native of Lingle.

Wilson became recognized as one of the nation’s top linebackers his senior season. He was selected as one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award and earned First Team All-American honors from Pro Football Focus, Second Team All-American from USA Today and Third Team All-American from The Associated Press.

He ended his career with 421 career tackles to rank No. 4 in both Wyoming school history and Mountain West Conference history. His consistency throughout his career was evidenced by the fact that he became only the fourth player in Wyoming history to record three 100-tackle seasons in a career (105 in 2019, 103 in 2018 and 119 in 2017).

Wilson ranked No. 1 among active FBS players in the nation in 2019 in career solo tackles (253) and No. 2 in career total tackles (421). He was the leader of a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 11 in the FBS in scoring defense (17.8 points per game allowed), No. 11 in rushing defense (107.1 yards per game allowed) and No. 6 in red-zone defense (68.9 percent).

He enjoyed his biggest games against Wyoming’s toughest opponents, recording 13 tackles in a 37-31 win over Missouri and making 10 tackles in a 17-20 overtime loss at Boise State. His stats for his senior season included: 105 total tackles, 62 solo tackles, four interceptions, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Wilson was named a team captain for his third consecutive year and joined former teammate Marcus Epps as Wyoming’s only three-time team captains in the modern era of Cowboy football. Wilson started every game of his college career — 52 consecutive starts from the first game of his redshirt freshman season to the final game of his senior season. He earned Academic All-Mountain West honors for the fourth consecutive year in 2019.

Wilson helped lead the Wyoming Cowboys to an 8-5 record and victory in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. It marked Wyoming’s fourth consecutive bowl-eligible season and third bowl appearance during his career.

Wilson becomes the 10th highest selection by a Wyoming Cowboy in NFL Draft history. There have been three Cowboys selected in the first round and six selected in the second round. Wilson is the fifth Poke to be selected in the third round, and the highest UW selection in the third round.

Wilson’s selection marks the fourth consecutive year that at least one Wyoming Cowboy has been selected in the NFL Draft and the fifth year in the last six NFL Drafts that at least one Poke has been selected in the Craig Bohl-era.

Former Wyoming linebacker Mark Nzeocha was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently with the San Francisco 49ers and played in last year’s Super Bowl. Cowboy running back Brian Hill (fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, now with the Atlanta Falcons) and offensive lineman Chase Roullier (sixth round by the Washington Redskins) were drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the 2018 NFL Draft, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen became the highest NFL Draft pick in school history when the Buffalo Bills selected him with the seventh overall pick in the first round. In 2019, Marcus Epps was selected by the Minnesota Vikings, he is currently with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several other Cowboys are also currently listed on NFL rosters, including: Austin Fort (TE, Denver Broncos), Rico Gafford (WR, Las Vegas Raiders), Tashaun Gipson (S, Houston Texans), Carl Granderson (DE, New Orleans Saints), Jacob Hollister (TE, Seattle Seahawks), Mike Purcell (NT, Denver Broncos), Andrew Wingard (S, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Eddie Yarbrough (DE, Minnesota Vikings).

New England Patriots select Wyoming’s Cassh Maluia in sixth round 2020 NFL draft

LARAMIE — The New England Patriots selected Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Cassh Maluia on Saturday as the 25th pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Maluia joins his linebacker running mate Logan Wilson as a 2020 NFL Draft pick.

It is the first time since 2017 that Wyoming has had two players selected in the same NFL Draft. In 2017, Wyoming running back Brian Hill was selected by the Atlanta Falcons and offensive lineman Chase Roullier was selected by the Washington Redskins.

The last time Wyoming had two players taken in the same NFL Draft at the same position was the 1989 NFL Draft when Wyoming defensive linemen Dave Edeen and Pat Rabold were selected by the Phoenix Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Maluia was a 2019 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference selection. He had an outstanding senior season for the Wyoming Cowboys. He ranked second on the team in interceptions, with two, and was third on the Cowboy team in tackles, with 61. Maluia also added 7.0 tackles for loss.

He started 38 of 50 career games as a Cowboy, beginning with starting his first two games in the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game and the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl as a true freshman.

An extremely intelligent football player, he teamed with his senior running mate at linebacker, Wilson, to form the best linebacking tandem in the Mountain West Conference.

Maluia’s two interceptions in 2019 ranked him No. 2 on the Wyoming roster, and he tied for No. 16 in the Mountain West for the 2019 season from his linebacker spot. His first interception of the season came against Missouri. He intercepted Mizzou in the end zone to stop a Tiger scoring threat on way to a 37-31 Wyoming victory. His second interception of the season was vs. UNLV. Maluia returned that interception 30 yards to the Rebel 4-yard line to set up a touchdown one play later in a 53-17 Cowboy victory.

Maluia’s best individual tackle games in 2019 came against: San Diego State (9 tackles), Boise State (7 tackles) and Utah State (7 tackles). He also had outstanding games against: Nevada (5 tackles), Idaho (5 tackles), Colorado State (4 tackles) and Georgia State (4 tackles).

Maluia led a Wyoming defense that: ranked No. 11 in the NCAA in scoring defense, allowing only 17.8 points per game; ranked No. 11 in the country in rushing defense, allowing opponents only 107.1 yards rushing per game; and No. 6 in red-zone defense (68.9%).

A starter on four consecutive bowl-eligible teams in 2016, ‘17, ‘18 and ‘19 and a starter in three bowl games in 2016, ‘17 and ‘19.

Cowboy defensive back Tyler Hall signs as free agent with Atlanta Falcons

LARAMIE — Wyoming Cowboy defensive back Tyler Hall signed as a free-agent with the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL on Saturday following completion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hall was a three-time Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference selection as a defensive back and kick return specialist at Wyoming.

He was invited to and played in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl where he was part of the winning national team.

At Wyoming’s NFL Pro Day, he was timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which would have tied for the fifth fastest time at this year’s NFL Combine.

In 2019, he was credited with 27 total tackles, including 26 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception that he returned 72 yards for a TD and one forced fumble. He again led Wyoming in kickoff returns, averaging 33.4 yards per return (eight returns for 267 yards).

At the conclusion of his NCAA career, he ranked No. 1 in the nation among active FBS players in career kickoff return average (31.7 yards per return), No. 9 in the nation among active FBS players in career kickoff return TDs (2) and No. 11 in the nation among active FBS players in career non-defensive TDs scored (3)

During his Wyoming career, Hall was one of the most versatile players on the Wyoming roster. Hall was part of four consecutive bowl-eligible teams in 2016, ‘17, ‘18 and ‘19 and started in two bowl games (the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl). He helped lead the Wyoming Cowboys to an 8-5 record and victory in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

