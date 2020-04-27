SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:48 p.m.

Saturday

• Broken gas line, 1700 block Lookout Point Drive, 11:33 a.m.

• Blown electrical transformer, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 1:49 p.m.

• Grass fire, 50 block Valley View Drive, 3:49 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:03 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:11 p.m.

• Fire investigation, 1000 block Sixth Avenue East, 9:22 p.m.

Sunday

• Gas odor, 1700 block Yonkee Avenue, 10:04 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 7:50 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Parker Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Olympus Drive, 10:12 p.m.

• Illegal burn, 300 block East Eighth Street, 11:25 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Down power line, 6000 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 10:12 a.m.

• Grass fire, Big Goose Road, 12:07 p.m.

• Grass fire, Valley View Drive, 3:47 p.m.

Sunday

• Structure fire, Crook Street and Eighth Street, 11:26 p.m.

Monday

• Structure fire, 1700 block Yonkee Avenue, 5:45 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Loucks Street, 5:59 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Carlin Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 10:31 a.m.

• Drug activity, South Badger Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Fraud, East College Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avon Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 3:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Avoca Place, 5:27 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 6:48 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Heald Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Accident, Smith Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, Quail Ridge Drive, 12:19 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Weeping Willow Court, 9:24 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 10:07 a.m.

• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 10:16 a.m.

• Animal dead, Commercial Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Accident, Olive Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Court/violation, Big Horn Avenue, 11:12 a.m.

• Hazardous conditions, Lookout Point Drive, 11:33 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 2:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Seventh Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Big Horn Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Theft cold, Frank Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Avon Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 10:38 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Lane, 11:17 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 11:09 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist SCSO, Poplar Trail, 12:32 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, North Jefferson Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:05 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Lane, 9:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:59 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, 11:15 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Birch Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:48 p.m.

• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Animal incident, Huntington Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Brooks Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 6:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Medical, Parker Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Marion Court, 9:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Burkitt Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Structure fire, Crook Street, 11:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Open door, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 7:01 a.m.

• Hazardous conditions, Coffeen Avenue, 3:28 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, mile marker 1, 8:13 a.m.

• Fraud, Beaver Creek Road, 10:41 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 10:58 a.m.

• Grass fire, Valley View Drive, 3:47 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90, Buffalo, 4:16 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:33 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Railway Street, Ranchester, 7:13 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 10:14 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, Poplar Trail, 12:29 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, 2:06 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:50

• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 4:49 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 5:07 p.m.

• Damaged property, Connor Battlefield, 6:58 p.m.

• Domestic, Big Horn Avenue, 8:04 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 9:39 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Antonia R. Andersen, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bryan L. Koski, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael R. Lindberg, 44, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance plant form, child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Male juvenile offender, no age or address reported, burglary, conspiracy, accessory after the fact, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Rachael E. Trueblood, 35, Sheridan, child endangering, possession of a controlled substance plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Victor M. Hernandez Sanchez, 35, Thorton, Colorado, open container, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Casey J. Olson, 23, Sheridan, failure to obey traffic device, possession of controlled substances plant and powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Heather C. Sorenson, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David B. Zitterkops, 56, Casper, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal form, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Shane L. Dietsche, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James F. Gilkey, 53, Sheridan, interference with officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Andrew A. Tinnin, 41, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 57