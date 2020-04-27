BIG HORN — Two Big Horn High School students earned top-place finishes at the 2020 Wyoming State Speech and Debate championships last week.

Casey Prior earned second place in the state for 1A/2A Extemporaneous Speaking after vying for a four-year title run in the event.

Prior paired with teammate Dalton Nelson for public forum debate, earning a runner-up finish to the title in the event.

University of Wyoming successfully collaborated with multiple agencies to pull off a virtual, four-day competition after students dismissed the idea of being able to compete at the state level this year.

Just as Big Horn’s 11 competitors arrived at Green River, head coach Dustin Olsen told his team the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and they were to turn home.

The awards ceremony was held virtually on the Wyoming Speech and Debate Facebook page Saturday at 6:15 p.m.