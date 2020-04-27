SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation recently awarded $141,768 through “Catholic Schools Technology Grants.” Four of Wyoming’s six Catholic schools applied for the 2020 technology grants for hardware and software upgrades.

Funding for this program comes from three permanently restricted endowments established by donors to advance Catholic education in Wyoming. Each year WCMF awards up to 5% of these invested funds to Catholic schools through a competitive grants process.

Catholic schools receiving funds through the 2020 grant cycle include Holy Name Catholic School, which will receive $30,000. Funding will assist with the purchase and activation of new wireless routers, installation of a new security firewall and the purchase of notebooks/tablets for students and classroom smartboards. School administrators, teachers and WCMF have united in an effort to advance the use of technology in the classroom and to provide students with advanced skills.