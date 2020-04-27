CASPER — Fourth generation Wyomingite and small business owner Donna Rice announced her campaign Friday for the GOP nomination in the Wyoming race for U.S. Senate.

“America was founded on the ideas of liberty and personal responsibility,” Rice said in the press release. “These are two of the key principles that make our country great. I believe Wyoming is filled with that same spirit; hard work, independence, less government, and strong families.

I want to make sure America, and Wyoming, never lose these values, and that is why I have decided to run for the Republican nomination to the United States Senate,” she said.

Rice described herself as Christian, pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump.

“As a small business owner, I know our country and parts of our state are facing a long road back to recovery after the coronavirus crisis subsides,” she said. “I want to ensure Wyomingites have a strong, freedom-minded voice standing up for them as we work to make America great again.”

In the release, Rice said she is an attorney and small business owner who lives in Casper. She attended Casper College, University of Wyoming and University of Denver, College of Law. She and her husband, Cliff, have six children and over a dozen grandchildren.