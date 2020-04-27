SHERIDAN — As COVID-19 continues to affect communities around the country, the virus continues to have a devastating impact on veterans.

In addition to the additional health risks wounded, ill and injured veterans face with the coronavirus, thousands of veterans with service-connected disabilities are being laid off or have had to close their small businesses due to the pandemic.

In response, Disabled American Veterans has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide financial aid to service-connected disabled veterans who have lost employment or income due to the virus. The issued grants are meant to help veterans pay bills, obtain food and provide for their families during these difficult times. The application for this relief can be found at DAV.org/covidrelief. Veterans will need to fully complete the application and provide documentation verifying their status as a service-connected disabled veteran who has lost employment as a result of the pandemic. Disabled veterans who are small business owners or who work independently and have been negatively impacted financially as a result of the virus may also be eligible.

DAV is also seeking ongoing donations to the fund at dav.org/relief or by texting RELIEF to 484848.

