SHERIDAN — Virtual learning has not stopped Sheridan County School District 1 from meeting the different needs of its students, despite children being spread out across the district instead of within their respective buildings. For students unable to complete school virtually, school is brought to them.

Lori Thornburg, SCSD1 director of transportation, drops off of lunches to students and ensures learning packets are delivered and students receive required services.

Lunches are prepared daily on site and picked up from Tongue River High School, Tongue River Elementary, Tongue River Learning Center and Big Horn High School. After, Thornburg delivers lunches out to the Parkman Hills post office. More than 350 lunches are served on a daily basis and provide students with a nutritional meal they would normally have if school were in session. Thornburg said SCSD1 started delivering to Parkman Hills to reach outlying communities north of Ranchester. Around 45 students are served there.

When Thornburg shows up to Parkman Hills, she receives a warm welcome from the residents, knowing if hugs could be exchanged at this time, they would.

“We have the little people hanging outside their vehicle windows yelling ‘thank you’ with big smiles and the parents are appreciative; we have made great friends out there,” Thornburg said.

Not every level of school was able to transition to an online model of education. Kindergarten through second grade students receive packets each week to be completed. These packets are delivered and picked up on Thursdays.

Bins for drop off and pick up are located at the same sites as lunches and are available for students when they pick up their lunch. Thornburg takes packets out to Parkman Hills on Thursdays when she delivers lunches.

Not every family picks up lunches, though, so another set of drivers ensures each child receives their packets for the next week of work. A driver delivers packets door to door in the Ranchester and Dayton areas. The route takes roughly three hours to complete. Packets will be dropped off on the doorstep and the driver will either knock or call the family to let them know the packet is outside, allowing social distancing to remain intact.

Big Horn students have packets delivered on Friday door to door if they do not pick them up at the Big Horn High School when they pick up their lunch.

Some students are still being transported from houses to the school to receive any additional services required. Some go twice a week, while others could go to school five times a week.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure nothing is spread,” Thornburg said. Only one student is being transported per bus. The student travels on the same bus with the same driver each time. Drivers are equipped with hand sanitizer and masks. After each use, staff employs a fogger used for disinfecting the vehicles.

Hand sanitizer and masks are used when packets and lunches are being delivered, as well.

Thornburg and the SCSD1 transportation team work daily to ensure students are not put at risk when delivering necessary items for continuing education and health.