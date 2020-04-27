SHERIDAN — In just under two weeks, the Sheridan County Republican Party will join county parties from around the state to discuss proposed resolutions passed through county conventions.

To make it this far, an idea must have been drafted and passed through a precinct caucus and voted through the county party meeting before making an appearance at the state convention for editing and voting. A resolution is essentially a statement illustrating position regarding policy on a particular topic. Seven proposed resolutions are headed to the state level from the April 4 Sheridan County convention.

The first, based on legislative authority over taxation and economic health, proposes to amend the state constitution to provide the Legislature with complete control over funding for all state institutions, not to be “overridden” by the judicial branch.

Another proposes an amendment to bylaws to allow the party to “limit or withhold support for candidates” with a public record of voting against the party platform.

Acting county Chairwoman Holly Jennings said the idea behind the resolution was agreed upon by several county parties and the State Central Committee — intended as formal declaration to support candidates who most strongly support the Republican Party platform.

Jennings said in 2018, following the primary election, the central committee passed a motion setting an 80% voting benchmark for determining support for the party. After discussion with public and voting member input, three objected to the percentage, who sought to establish a 100% benchmark, Jennings said.

“With this vote, Republicans from all around the state, including Sheridan County, clarified their desire to have candidates who run under the Republican name, uphold the Republican platforms and values,” Jennings said.

At the county convention, Jennings said an “informal survey” indicated strong support among precinct committee members for the resolution, and she expects similar support at the state convention.

Additional resolutions:

• reaffirm Wyoming as a Second Amendment sanctuary state, with a clause prohibiting public funds from being used to infringe upon a person’s right to bear arms.

• propose only registered Republicans as of Jan. 1 of a given year or new registrants may vote in the Republican primary — prefaced by a clause explaining the purpose of a primary is to choose candidates who represent the Republican party platform and values.

• oppose any shelter-in-place order, which, according to supporting clauses, would infringe upon personal and economic freedoms. Emergency situations are listed as an exception to the resolution, when lives and safety are at risk. The state party praised Gov. Mark Gordon for resisting a stay at home order in late March.

• would require all Republican candidates to support legislation giving a right to life to “babies that survive the abortion attempt.”

• ask the governor, Wyoming Legislature and Superintendent of Public Instruction to remove early childhood education until it aligns with the state constitution, citing previous examples when legislation regulating early childhood education allegedly conflicted with party platform.

According to the proposed resolution regarding early childhood education, in 2014, two bills related to early childhood education failed in the House, sections of which were later incorporated into an appropriations bill. The resolution claims the move ignored the rule requiring appropriations to only address government expenses, not act as a legislating document.

During the 2018 legislative budget session, Senate File 96, “Early childhood education” was postponed indefinitely after failing in the Senate Committee of the Whole.

The act would have clarified administrative authority over early childhood education services to the Department of Education and established reporting requirements for related programs.

In 2019, a supplemental bill would have shifted the program to fall under the DOE, rather than the Department of Family Services. The Sheridan County GOP’s resolution says control over regulating education for children birth to age 5 conflicts with Republican family values.

While a new political action committee — Frontier Republicans — has announced intentions to emphasize inclusion within the Republican Party for those along the conservative spectrum, Jennings said the group is not “under the umbrella of the Wyoming Republican Party,” despite members being registered Republicans.

Sheridan resident Bryan Miller — an active member of the county Republican Party — said the group should not be described as a collaboration and has “attacked” senior members of the state Republican Party.

According to the Frontier Republican website, the group is not endorsed or officially tied to the state or any county Republican Party, though its organizational goals focus on civility, respect and participation within the Republican Party.