Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.

Wyoming Citizen Reported PayPal Scam

A Wyoming citizen reported a PayPal imposter email that seemed to target Hotmail and MSN email users. The email is from “service@intl.paypal.com” buldsosades-ifs136s.c3wja24@yasiudsaplaypa.com and the subject line is Important – We ve taken extra precaution to confirm that your PayPal account is temporary limited Ref : (PP-543-356-359). Code – SMLLZZYK. It asks you to call or click on a link to review your PayPal credentials. The link leads you to a non-PayPal account https://mostrapled.com/VmVSbgW.

Wyoming Citizen Reported Extortion Scam

A scammer is sending emails with the subject line containing a valid old password. These can easily be looked up on the dark web by bad actors. Because your email hasn’t changed, the scammer is betting that the addition of your old password will add legitimacy to his claim that he has recorded you browsing adult websites and wants $2000 in bitcoin to keep him quiet. The email is from vrhagenhd@outlook.com (Raddy Hutchcroft). It isn’t real, but it is a good reminder to change your passwords to something difficult (phrases are best), scan your computer with antivirus software, and to cover your webcam when not in use.

Social Security Recipients Targeted in Latest Coronavirus Scam

If you receive a letter from the US Social Security Administration saying your social security payments will be suspended due to the coronavirus, it is a scam. Do not call the phone number as they will only try to get your personal information. If you have questions, call the actual Social Security Administration (1-800-772-1213) or report the scam at https://oig.ssa.gov. (Reported by scambusters.org)

A Wyoming Home Experienced Distributed Denial of Service Attacks

With the kids at home all day, online gaming has increased. A Wyoming home experienced a DDOS (distributed denial of service attack) because of gaming when other players in the game became angry and launched the attack. (DDOS is a malicious attempt to disrupt internet traffic by overwhelming the target, in case the home network, with a flood of internet traffic.) Moral of the story, even homes need a good router and firewall, and also probably some humility in their gaming smack talk. (Reported by CyberNite LLC of Cheyenne – for more information check out their Facebook page)

Sheridan Wyoming Question

A Sheridan citizen had 7 calls from an unknown Rock Springs number in one day and the calls resumed the next day. She asked how to stop the calls. To block unwanted calls, see what built-in features your phone has, what services your phone carrier offers, and report the calls to the ftc.gov/complaint.

Beware of Fake Skype apps

Suspicious malware and adware packages are being disguised as the wellknown videoconferencing applications called Skype, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, Flock and Slack, with the highest percentage of targets through fake Skype applications. Only download these applications from the manufacturer’s websites or reputable app stores. (threatpost.com)

Data breaches in the news

Email.it, Wolfe & Associates Property Management Services (California), courtpay.org, utilitypay.org, Maropost, RigUp (US energy sector clients affected), San Francisco International Airport – SFOConnect.com and SFOConstruction.com, Quidd, SCUF Gaming, Linksys (this is why they forced a password reset on your router), the Android app called Aptoide, Webkinz World (children’s online game by Gantz), GitHub (software development platform), Hartford Healthcare, and the State of New York.

Report a scam

If you want to report a phone, email or text scam and let your friends and neighbors know, forward it or send a description to phishing@cyberwyoming.org.

Other ways to report a scam:

• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam

• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint

• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint

• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.

• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3

• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov