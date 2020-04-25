BIG HORN — Just hours after Big Horn High School’s speech and debate team arrived at Green River to compete in the state competition, their leader, Dustin Olsen, received a call telling him the event had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to help from University of Wyoming staff, the event resurrected in a virtual format, culminating in finals Saturday.

The 11 Big Horn team members and Olsen were devastated when they heard the news in Green River. They fully anticipated the event to be canceled like all other Wyoming High School Activities Association events for the spring semester. But unlike other WHSAA-sanctioned activities — soccer, state basketball, track and field — this activity could be translated to a virtual format. Despite a less than ideal situation, Big Horn students have been prepared for their respective competitions since the in-person event was canceled. Olsen said he barely had to help prepare his team.

“I was pretty hands-off,” Olsen said. “They were ready for the state tournament in March, so I knew that they would be fine but we didn’t do a lot of practicing. We just did a lot of logistical meetings like, ‘What’s this look like?’”

Olsen’s students competing in prepared events looked different than ever before. Fro example, participants could record, in their dress clothes as if they were performing, but the stage fright disappeared.

“You get to see such a polished (performance); they’re just in their bedroom or in their living room and you get to see them at the top of their game without the fright coming into it,” Olsen said.

Big Horn senior Casey Prior headed into this week’s competition as a three-time state champion in extemporaneous speaking. Prior enjoys the impromptu nature of the form of speaking, where she researches a random topic related to national or international politics for 30 minutes, then speaks on it in front of a panel of judges.

To prepare for competition, Prior has slightly altered her routine. She remains calm and shoves off any creeping anxiety like she had before in-person competition. Now, Prior also uses her eighth-grade sister to intentionally insult her to help move her into an attack mindset.

She will have completed four extemporaneous speeches before reaching the semifinal and final rounds on her way to a hopeful four-time victory in the event.

Others smoothly transitioned into the virtual format, duo debate teams battling against others from across the state via Zoom video chats. Judges also logged in from places all over the country, volunteering their time to allow students the opportunity at state championships and another high school experience to write in the books.

“I’m thankful to be able to have this opportunity and thankful that people have been able to pull this off,” Prior said. “I mean, it’s been a ton of work behind the scenes by the University of Wyoming.”

UW will host the awards ceremony live on the Wyoming Speech and Debate page on Facebook for contestants, judges, coaches, friends and family to watch starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.