“This is our world war,” reads a meme that has been traded since the coronavirus struck the U.S., closing businesses, schools, playgrounds and beyond.

At first, this seemed like a dramatic take. Most of us are not shipping off to battle — though at least two Sheridan residents have joined thousands of Americans deployed to the front lines in New York. Instead, the “enemy” is here, and our directive is less life-threatening than that of our ancestors: Stay home.

These marching orders are not easy, of course. For many, self-isolation affects mental, physical and financial well-being.

For the first time in many of our lifetimes, we share in a unified struggle alongside our fellow citizens on a state, national and global scale. We can relate to Indian families trapped inside, to Italian restaurateurs that have closed their doors permanently, to Chinese parents worried about feeding their children. Republicans and Democrats are reaching across the aisle. Wyoming therapists have remarked on the shared issues of all of their patients.

This global connection is special. We are allies who can work together to slow the spread of this coronavirus that has already left lasting impacts. Instead of Rosie the Riveter and victory gardens, we support our forces with masks, monetary donations and maintaining 6 feet of distance.

Of course, this analogy can only go so far. COVID-19 is not the “enemy” in the war sense of the word. The disease has no agency: It is not “out to get us.” In reality, our biggest threat is our own action.

Early next week, the first phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions will be introduced across Wyoming. With the gradual return of longed-for freedoms, we will have to govern ourselves and use our better judgment, focusing on why we should continue to take precautions for the greater good.

I hope the unique connections we have developed with the world through this ordeal — our battle scars — remind us to continue to be resilient and compassionate.